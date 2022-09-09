Letter: Apply for a job driving for CTS

There is a shortage of drivers for the Corvallis Transit System.

Because of that, beginning Sept. 19, there will be no more bus service on Saturdays or Sundays until the driver shortage is resolved. I do not drive and there are other people who do not drive either. We rely on the city buses to go places on weekends.

Some depend on Sunday bus service to get to church. I depend on Saturday service to go downtown to volunteer at a store that is open only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, the Corvallis Farmers Market is going to be devastated. I plead with people who need a job and are qualified to drive buses to apply for a job driving buses for CTS. Thank you.

Kristi Komar

Corvallis