Letter: AP op-eds define yellow journalism

It was a bit of a surprise to find a full-page ad against Big Tech news in the July 19 edition.

The paper is a major user of the Associated Press, one of the biggest techs in journalism.

Strangely, the ad was not repeated, and for a couple of days AP pieces almost disappeared. But Gary Court’s plea (“Sad to watch the decline of paper,” July 17) for the replaced TV guide and a real sports section was ignored. (AP content makes it look like Sports Illustrated, but no Swimsuit Issue.)

Yes, “Local news strengthens community,” and the paper doesn’t have much TV competition for the coverage of our area events. Also, maybe fortunately, you seldom can offer local news and information worthy of interest to Big News. Just fill large newspaper spaces with wordy AP op-eds that, as I was recently reminded, define yellow journalism and certainly do not resemble news reporting.

Edward Henze

Albany