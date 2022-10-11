Letter: Andrew Struthers for Corvallis mayor

I have worked with Andrew over the past two years while we have both served as our respective cities’ representatives to the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. During that time, Andrew has shown the ability to see the bigger picture and work collaboratively with our regional partners.

As our region continues to grow, it will become increasingly important for leaders throughout Benton and Linn counties to work in partnership. Andrew has demonstrated the willingness to consider perspectives from around the region while also clearly and consistently advocating for the city of Corvallis. I look forward to working with Andrew as we continue to promote our section of Oregon.