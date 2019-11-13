Does Corvallis have a sound and sustainable K-12 public education program?
I found the following information in Corvallis School District documents.
In May 2018, district officials promoted and voters approved a $200 million school construction bond. At that time the district projected a fall 2019 student enrollment of 6,993. Actual enrollment is 6,733 — 260 below the projection.
Since 2015, enrollment has increased by 41 students. Budgeted staff positions have increased by 127 — three for each additional student.
The district’s November 2016 local option levy campaign material said the existing levy was providing $4.3 million for school operations and paid for the equivalent of 50 teaching positions.
Enrollment has fallen by 115 students since the renewed levy went into effect in 2017, yet the current budget projects levy supported spending at $7.96 million to fund 74 positions and programs.
This year’s school budget includes $50 million in local taxes levied by the district to pay for educational operations and service the debt of voter-approved school construction bonds.
The district’s most recent financial statement projects a $5.1 million operating deficit this year.
Enrollment decline, staffing increases, a rising tax burden and an operating deficit.
I am a passionate advocate for public education, but I must ask: Is this model sustainable and respectful of taxpayers?
Scott Newsham
Corvallis (Nov. 4)