Letter: An open letter to Sen. Ron Wyden

Thank you for your town hall meetings and your work to improve Medicare with proposals in the Build Back Better legislation.

A year ago you promised that if Medicare for All was introduced in the Senate while you were chair of the Senate Finance Committee, you would ensure that it would get a fair and serious hearing. We see that this coming week Sen. Sanders will reintroduce a Senate Medicare for All bill. Please honor your promise to allow that hearing.

You consistently endorse health care as a human right but quickly say one shoe doesn’t fit all and people want choice. People want freedom to choose their doctors, not an insurance plan. Please acknowledge that Americans will have more freedom under Medicare for All than they now do.

Another problem. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation, led by Liz Fowler, is on an under-the-radar path to remove choice by pushing all Medicare recipients into HMOs without their knowledge or consent. A year ago, she and CMMI devised an HMO scheme called Direct Contracting Entities.

After thousands of physicians petitioned against DCEs, she simply renamed them ACO-REACH which still A. removes our choice to stay with traditional Medicare and to avoid networks, and B. allows private equity firms to divert up to 40% of Medicare dollars into overhead and profit instead of health care. What will you do to stop ACO–REACH and further privatization of and damage to Medicare?

Mike Huntington, M.D.

Corvallis

