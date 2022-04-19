Letter: An attack on one is an attack on all

Of everything going on in relation to the war in Ukraine, the one thing that I find most personally frightening is the letter from James Farmer published on March 18 (“Europeans will never have peace”).

For those who missed it, Mr. Farmer’s argument is that since Europe keeps having wars and we just got done with a couple of very long wars in Southwestern Asia, we should stay out of this conflict and just let the Europeans fight it out.

I’m guessing he’s forgotten about what happened to Poland in 1939.

For one thing, letting a bully beat up on the weak is never OK. “That continent is never going to be peaceful” as a reason to ignore an invasion works like “that family is never going to be peaceful” as a reason to ignore child abuse.

Ukraine did nothing to Russia; President Putin just sent in his troops on an unprovoked attack. And those troops are deliberately targeting civilians, including children.

For another thing, we’ve made a promise — in writing — to the other members of NATO that, in effect, an attack on one of us is an attack on all. Should Russia attack any NATO member, we’re contractually obligated to treat it as an attack on the United States.

If simple human decency and compassion aren’t enough, then keeping our promises should be. And vice versa.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

