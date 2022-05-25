 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Amendment violated the Bill of Rights

Mr. England wrote an impassioned attack on the Supreme Court (“Gatekeeper willing to surrender key,” May 15) with very persuasive logical arguments about the failure of it to defend our Constitution, in his last paragraph.

Alas, he addressed the wrong decision. The original decision on Roe v. Wade grossly violated our Bill of Rights, which is the gold standard for our liberty. Anyone devoted enough to read it all the way to the Tenth Amendment would realize what a crime it was for the court to amend the Constitution without the vote of the citizens. Where was the liberal outcry at the time about the perils for our democracy?

When the court amends the Constitution, it should be impeached by the Legislature, which is sworn in to defend it. Whether a right to an abortion is good or bad is not relevant.

Each state has the right to decide this by a democratic vote. If Mr. England wants to impose it on all states, he should argue for a properly voted-on constitutional amendment.

H.R. Richner

Albany

 

