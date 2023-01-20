Letter: Always look twice before continuing

Corvallis drivers, time to review the crosswalk laws.

When you come to a crosswalk, whether it is at a stop sign or without any stop sign, you are required to stop for a pedestrian waiting to cross the street, no matter which direction you are headed across their crosswalk.

If there is a walk sign illuminated at a stoplight, you are required to stop for the pedestrian waiting to cross at that light, even if you have a green light.

I witnessed a young woman get struck by a car while she was in the crosswalk at 35th Street and Campus Way.

She had first crossed in front of a stopped car and was struck by a car traveling in the opposite direction that did not stop (granted, pedestrians do need to be aware of the size difference between their human body and a vehicle, and always look at least twice before continuing through the crosswalk).

Corvallis is a wonderful town for walking/running/biking, and drivers not following the crosswalk laws make our town a little less wonderful. Please be careful.

Leslie Seitz

Corvallis