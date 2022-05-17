Letter: Alsea School stays Wolverine Strong

As readers of the paper know, the Alsea School District has gone through some tough times. On behalf of the Alsea Education Association, I would like to offer some perspective from our teachers.

Throughout our recent challenges, every member of the staff and student body at our school has supported, listened to and cared for one another. Classroom learning and extracurricular activities continued. Staff strengthened relationships with each other, students and community members. It has been said that the community is divided. Truthfully, the community is more unified than ever by the shared goal of overcoming our challenges and seeing our district succeed.

The community often shares that retaining staff is top priority. The Alsea Education Association shares this priority. We are a small but mighty group of educators who care about our community. When asked whether we will continue to serve our rural community, our answer is we will.

Our staff is strong together. We are excitedly working with our new superintendent, Sean Gallagher, and getting closer to normal every day. New leadership brings change. Through these changes, we will still be guided by the same value: care for our students. We believe they have something to offer to this world. We will help give them the opportunity.

Ideally, the headlines would read, “Alsea educators see great opportunity despite recent adversity.” We will settle for sharing that because of our belief in our students, we feel we can’t go wrong. Together we will remain Wolverine Strong.

Catherine Ellis, president

Alsea Education Association

