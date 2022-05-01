Letter: Allow Malone to continue leadership

Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

Pat has the knowledge, expertise and experience to continue serving our county. He has proven himself to be a commissioner who hears and attends to all county needs, not just those of the city of Corvallis. With his experience as a business owner and resident in rural Benton County, he knows what infrastructure and conservation requirements need to be met.

His experience as a volunteer firefighter and fire chief in the Kings Valley area gives him understanding of what safety and emergency essentials are needed for residents in the rural areas of the county. And with his service on the Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee and as a business owner, he has the knowledge and skills to make thoughtful decisions during difficult budget times.

Pat gives a great deal of thought and consideration to the decisions and actions he takes as a Benton County commissioner. He is not the status quo politician but instead a servant leader who focuses on the well-being of all the people and communities of Benton County.

Pat is the commissioner we want who will consider input from all involved, not just those who support his point of view. He is fair, objective, visionary, collaborative and a selfless individual — exactly the person I want to see in a political office.

I urge you to vote for Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner and allow him to continue another four years of successful county leadership.

Diana Simpson Godfrey, retired Benton County Sheriff

Corvallis

