Letter: All votes should have equal weight

In Steve Sprenger’s letter of Nov. 30 (“Election showed system shortcoming”), he proposes that ballot measures win by at least a 10% margin and in 22 of Oregon’s 36 counties.

For elected officials, he proposes a 5% winning margin and winning in more than half the counties. Following his criteria, we would have no elected governor. If you applied those criteria to results in national elections, I doubt we would ever be able to elect a congress or president! Ron Wyden got 55.88% of the vote but did not meet the 18-county criterion.

Jo Rae Perkins won in 25 counties but got only 40.89% of the votes. Does no winner mean no senator?

Mr. Sprenger’s proposals seem to violate the principle that, for statewide measures, the votes of all participating voters should have equal weight.

I also find it a bit humorous that he would like to transfer veto power to counties where more than 60% of the land is owned by the federal government. Perhaps we should assign similar power to the directors of the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management in proportion to their land ownership of the counties involved.

Mark Borgerson

Corvallis