Letter: All this stuff and doubling of price

Enough! Please cancel my subscription at the end of the current billing period.

It’s not the comics being changed and spread over two separated pages.

It’s not the change in the comics themselves. I read five on the comics page. Providing one in color is not a weekday expectation or need.

It’s not the “What You Should Watch” on TV guidance.

It’s not the loss of Dr. Roach’s column (one of the truly positive parts of the paper).

It’s not the repeating news over two separate parts and pages of the paper (whatever the reason is).

It’s not the fact that the crossword is extremely difficult to shrink to where it can be printed on two pages and still be legible.

It’s all this stuff. Add to this the almost doubling of the monthly subscription price awhile ago and … I’m outta here.

Stan Paul

Lebanon