Letter: All politicians are elected guardians

My husband and I are familiar with the Canadian health care system, as we have close friends who have medical issues who have required several hospitalizations and ongoing care.

While the parents have an income that would likely have covered insurance costs as they stand in the United States, the younger generation does not, and their hospital costs would likely have bankrupted them were it not for their universal health care system. They get very good care. They report that while elective surgeries take longer to schedule, they are seen reasonably quickly for more urgent matters.