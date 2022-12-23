Letter: All citizens equal in eyes of the law

Oregon has no restrictions on abortion.

Yet, as Rep. Dan Rayfield has testified to the House Health Care Committee, “Oregonians have clearly affirmed their support for making abortion and other care safe and accessible to all. But I want to be clear: The right to access an abortion does not mean abortion care is accessible.”

The eastern two-thirds of Oregon and all of Idaho have extremely limited abortion services available. The distance and cost of travel can make abortion unavailable to many girls and women, in spite of the legality of the procedure.

I urge you both to require all hospitals in Oregon to provide abortions, and all other reproductive services, including birth control and vasectomies.

Religious-affiliated hospitals must be included: Health care is a secular, governmental responsibility. The founding principle of the separation of government of religion requires that there be no religious privilege for anyone, let alone any business. All citizens must be equal in the eyes of the law, or none of us is.

Even with this reform, travel and cost restrictions will exist for a few. I suggest that the state of Oregon provide transportation within the state for abortion, where necessary.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis