Letter: All children need to be respected

Teachers need to have an opportunity to teach antiracism concepts to students.
From an interview by Amy Goodman on “Democracy Now!:” “Ibram X. Kendi has a clear, short explanation about why and what should be taught to our children to protect them, by explaining the importance of knowing about racism, slavery, colonialism, Jim Crow, etc. Students need to be able to study our history so they can recognize racism when it occurs to them or is being perpetrated on others.
“The young terrorist in Buffalo, New York, may have fallen into racist ideology as a child. The violence may have been prevented with education.”
It is important to teach that every culture, all children of all colors, need to be respected and honored. In our democracy, diversity in cultures and colors is an advantage.
Thank you.
Jeanne Raymond
Corvallis
