Letter: All can benefit from Tony's advice

The July 6 edition of the paper published a brilliant analysis by Tony Van Vliet of our country’s current unfortunate mess, “Clear and Present Danger.”

If you missed it, you should seek it out. I have participated in 36 national elections and have regretted too many of my choices. But I take pleasure in the nearly dozen times I supported Tony’s representation of our district in the Legislature because his ability to identify what was wrong and what would fix it was unerring. We can all benefit from his advice.

Tom Yates

Corvallis

 

