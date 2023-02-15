I am appalled to think that the city of Albany is not doing its part to help the earth but is more interested in tearing up a beautiful park without good reason (Feb. 6, "Time to say timber).

Cutting down 80 trees does nothing for the environment.

I contacted Philip Wenz, who is an environmental researcher and writes “Your Ecological House,” which appears in this and other papers that appear on Sundays. Mr. Wenz stated, “I completely sympathize with your position on the removal of trees, and you are right: Trees sequester carbon and supply the oxygen we breathe,” as well as giving shade and beauty.

Reconsider what is really life-enhancing: trees, or a plan for beatification just because. If Albany has money burning a hole in its pocket, put it to better use, such as street improvements, sidewalk repair, homeless shelters.

Shannon Willard

Albany