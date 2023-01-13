Letter: Albany is moving right into future

It’s that time of year when most of us look forward to the future, not backward to the past.

With that in mind, I want to welcome in the new year and say adios to 2022 by congratulating and giving a big high-five to Albany City Council’s newest members: Steph Newton, Ramycia McGhee and Jackie Montague. Yes!

The election of these three young women, as well as the reelection of Mayor Alex Johnson II, is a win-win for the city and its residents, reflecting diversity, equality and inclusion in all its many forms.

Thanks to its voters, Albany is moving steadfastly and confidently into the future — refusing to remain stuck in the static past. Here’s hoping that more Linn County communities will soon follow Albany’s lead, extending a welcome mat for positive and equitable changes for the good of all, not just for some.

As a resident of Linn County, I am looking forward to witnessing even more diversity, equality and inclusion both locally and statewide as we continue to make our way through the 21st century, because ... well, the 1950s are so yesterday!

Yolonda Tauzer

Brownsville