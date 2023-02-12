Affordability is a big concern for most American families, and most especially for seniors, who often live on a fixed income.

That’s why when I turned 65, I enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan; I didn’t hesitate and saved over $700 a month by not having to pay for an individual health plan.

Not only do I now have significant cost savings, I have better coverage as well! Both my husband and I were enrolled in a Med Advantage program.

Prior to his passing, my husband had several hospital stays. The last thing anyone should have to worry about during times of health scares or mourning are financial bills.

I am so grateful that because I had the security of our coverage through Medicare Advantage, I was able to focus on being with him instead of worrying about whether his medical bills would be covered.

Costs associated with end-of-life care isn’t a topic anyone relishes contemplating. It is difficult enough to adjust to life on your own, but I am thankful I do not have the burden of medical debt.

For me, Medicare Advantage has not only supported my emotional health during this transition but also continues to promote my continued physical health with affordable, high-quality care.

Tanya Shively

Corvallis