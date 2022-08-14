Letter: Administration is a fraud on America

My mother gave me two pieces of insight in to the nature of human beings:

1. Humans have to be taught courtesy. And some get it, others don’t.

2. Generally, anyone can figure out how to boil an egg. But yet there are cookbooks with instructions.

But it isn’t about rudeness or eggs. It’s about being able to reason the nature of things. Like fraud or oppression. A couple of other things that need teaching.

For instance, Joe Biden is a fraud. His whole administration is a fraud on the American people. What was there, in his entire political career, nearly 50 years, that would suggest he could be the leader of the most powerful nation on the planet?

His family’s corrupt dealings in Europe and Russia, his complete disregard for migration on the Southern border and, worse yet, the acceptance of slavery/human trafficking of millions of undocumented migrants are a travesty on mankind. But he is a Democrat, so go figure.

And there is no greater oppression than the refusal to enforce the law equally. Thousands of rioters can cause billions of dollars in damage, from Portland to Washington, D.C. and be called mostly peaceful, but a handful of disgruntled protesters at the capitol, causing small-change damage, are insurrectionist on the par of Attila the Hun.

All things considered, and given the nature of rudeness and the grasp on eggs in life, one might further advise not using a toaster in the shower.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis