Letter: Abortion study must address questions

The opinion posted Nov. 30 by Mr. DeLollis (“Nothing in Bible is against abortion”) distorts Biblical reality.

His statement, “Exodus 21 clearly states that causing the death of an unborn child is neither murder nor a crime,” is absolutely not true, a lie and a distortion. That portion of Exodus does not state that at all. Exodus 21:22-25 deals only with accidental death of unborn resulting in judicial penalties and does not address intentional abortion.

DeLollis’ logic is that since that portion of Exodus does not prohibit abortion, then abortion is acceptable. A bridge too far.

Exodus 23:7 — “… do not kill the innocent or the righteous …”

Any study of abortion must deal with at least two related questions: the morality of the act of intentional abortion; and the definition of the person. These are related, because if one does not believe that the fetus is a person until a certain age, the act must be defined differently than if one considers the fetus a person from conception.

Choices have consequences. Choose life.

Thomas Cordier

Albany