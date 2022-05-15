Letter: Abortion doesn't need to divide us

Roe v. Wade Leak: It is truly stunning how exercised people can get over abortion.

This continues to be the one defining issue for voters and has hurt Oregon for years because we have so many other issues, such as failing K-12, the high cost of college tuition, high taxes and fees, and the impending doom of inflation driving up the cost of everything we need.

It is unexplained as to why abortion is such a singular defining issue that harms our ability to govern ourselves. Abortion in Oregon is always going to be available, according to Gov. Kate Brown, until we decide to vote otherwise.

In my lifetime, I’ve never met a woman who bragged, “Wow, my last abortion was fun, the doctor was so nice and I highly recommend it.” Of the rare woman I’ve met who has had an abortion, it came with longstanding guilt.

Even when a baby is aborted naturally, the experience is a cause for a sense of failure and depression. Gov. Brown appears to support abortion as though it was no different from a tummy tuck or a face lift.

The abortion topic does not need to divide us. Personally, I hate the fact that our taxes and fees never stop going up. I’d like to think that all of the sexes, identities and sexual orientations in Oregon care about stopping the constant proliferation of expensive Oregon programs that waste our money.

Robin Rose

Corvallis

