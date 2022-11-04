Letter: A tool for outside interests

Val Hoyle is recognized for her integrity, competence, and legislative accomplishments. Alex Skarlatos has no legislative experience of any kind. He gained fame when he helped his two friends overpower a terrorist on a train, and Clint Eastwood made him a "star." He has some acting skills.

But who is writing his scripts?

His platform consists of words right-wing Republicans put in his mouth. He fills the airwaves with attack ads funded by millions of dollars from Phil Knight, who — according to Fox News — has declared war on Oregon Democrats with Val Hoyle and Tina Kotek atop the hit list.

In a Capitol Chronicle article, trusted Rep. Peter DeFazio warned us that the charming Skarlatos seen in campaign ads today is a “disingenuous about-face” from the mudslinging candidate of just two years ago. He believes that Oregonians will see Skarlatos “for exactly what he is: a grifter who will say anything to get elected.” I agree!

Skarlatos’ manipulation of his “hero” status affirms lack of character. President Obama congratulated three soldiers for their bravery in capturing terrorists on a train — yet Skarlatos uses a picture of that event to imply Obama endorses Skarlatos’ candidacy — indisputably an implicit lie right in our faces!

Skarlatos is just a MAGA Republican tool for outside interests who want to use our natural beauty and resources for personal gain.

No wonder so many Republicans believe the only way to save their party is register as Independents and elect Democrats.

Nancy Russo

Corvallis