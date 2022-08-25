Letter: A solution to chaos of medical system

In a letter to the editor, “Can Samaritan teach when to go to ER?” published Aug. 17, Julia Smith describes a chaotic emergency room where people are waiting for help for everything from medical emergencies to splinters and COVID tests, and she asks our hospital to teach our community which problems need the emergency room and when to go somewhere else.

But this situation is symbolic of our entire medical system. It’s become so confused no one understands any part of it. Doctors, for instance. In addition to working with patients with everything from splinters to spinal cord injuries, they face the chaos of hundreds of insurance companies requiring them to make their way through thousands of insurance codes in order to be “allowed” to treat their patients.

Chaos is what always happens when middlemen get between service providers and the people who need service. These are the insurance companies and drug companies whose goal is to profit off of the illnesses and injuries that people experience, without providing any medical service.

We have allowed these profiteers to gain control of our medical system, and it is to their benefit to make it difficult to receive the services we need; and they do this by creating a bureaucracy the likes of which the world has never before seen.

There is a solution. More than 20 countries now have created a single-payer/universal health care system, and that’s what we all must work for in Oregon. Google it to learn more. Please.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis