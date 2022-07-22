Letter: A shame downtown keeps getting worse

Visit Corvallis every year and see that the downtown area continues to deteriorate.

The homeless seem to occupy it along the river, in front of stores and the public restrooms near the dog park.

Visited Coburg and Independence and saw their downtown and river areas were clean and vibrant, with no homeless occupying the areas.

It would seem your mayor and city council don’t take the problem of homelessness seriously enough to implement long-term solutions.

It’s a shame your downtown area just keeps getting worse.

Patty Young

Phoenix, Arizona