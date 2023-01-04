Letter: A huge thank-you to all involved

I want to give a huge thank-you to the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA staff for promptly handling a heart attack that took place the morning of Dec. 29 while people were playing pickleball.

A gentleman had collapsed, and the YMCA staff was very quick to respond and did a superb job. The lifeguard from the pool and one other staff person were the first to respond.

I heard them talking with the paramedics after the patient was transported. It sounded like they administered CPR and one shock from the defibrillator. That was enough to bring the man around. The paramedics also responded very quickly.

The man was sitting up and talking when he was taken to the hospital. It was very scary, but the response from the YMCA staff and the paramedics could not have been better.

We are so fortunate to have these well-trained individuals among us. Good deeds need to be acknowledged. A huge thank you to all involved.

Stephanie Low

Albany