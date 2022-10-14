Letter: A good-old-buddy system for decades

Citizens of Linn County,

I am writing this in response to former Sheriff Dave Burright’s statement about the candidates for Linn County Sheriff.

The statement made by the former sheriff is appalling and derogatory to every deputy daily serving Linn County citizens.

In former Sheriff Burright’s statement, he casually puts one candidate on a pedestal while degrading Jon Raymond, who fights to protect Linn County citizens every day.

To be clear, Jon Raymond is an advanced certified senior deputy with 23 years of full-time law enforcement experience who started his career with Linn County Search and Rescue at age 14. He meets all state requirements to be sheriff.

He is respected by his peers within the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, as well as surrounding agencies. This is evidenced by the endorsements he has received from the Linn County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Albany Police Officers Association, the Sweet Home Police Officers Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. These organizations are represented by the officers who want a true leader as Linn County Sheriff.

Let’s not forget, Jon is a military veteran who loves God, Linn County and America.

Furthermore, Jon Raymond has endorsements from a multitude of Linn County citizens, business leaders and farmers. This proves his leadership traits and the good relationships he has formed while serving Linn County. Former Sheriff Burright and the powers that be don’t want to disrupt a good-old-buddy system that has been in place for decades.

Todd Hargrove, former 20-year Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy and president of the Linn County Deputy Sheriff’s Association

Harrisburg