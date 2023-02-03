By now, people are tired reading about the controversy started when I commented on Bono’s statement that capitalism creates prosperity by allowing people to keep the fruit of their creativity and labor (“Let us bend our moral arc further,” Jan. 20).

While agreeing, I pointed out there is also a dark side of capitalism, when it prospers on the back of cheap human labor, whether as slavery in the past or as current exploitation of below-minimum-wage workers. I never said capitalism invented slavery, but my remark started multiple condemning rebuttals.

Similarly, we have seen letters on hot issues, such as gun regulations and whether access to affordable health care and other basic needs should be considered human rights.

We all see our world through our own filters and lenses that come with personal life experiences, so a good discussion with others exposes the complex diversity of our human nature and society. Indeed, without paradoxes or controversies, life would be dull!

Winning an argument shouldn’t be the final goal of a debate, for in the end, hearts and minds are seldom changed, but at least we’re made aware of many different angles from which our human perceptions of history and social issues can be understood and respected.

In that vein, a good argument should stand on its own merit. Using condescending personal connotations and sarcasm to attack or degrade others’ sociopolitical positions is like throwing a boomerang. It adds little to a civil debate but reflects back on the user’s character.

Chinh Le

Corvallis