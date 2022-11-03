Letter: A few redefined words, phrases and ideas

As Election Day draws nearer and the fevered din of politics reaches its crescendo, we Americans need honest, updated definitions to help us wade through the muck and mud of partisan advertising and navigate the slew of propaganda that is our voters’ pamphlet.

Here are but a few redefined words, phrases, and ideas to help us through these challenging times. You are welcome to contribute your own.

Facts: What we believe.

Myths: What they believe.

Misinformation: Information which does not support our point-of-view, typically spread by ignorant people.

Disinformation: Information which does not support our point-of-view, typically spread by nefarious agents of the other political party. Also known as fake news.

Extremist: A person who does not support our point-of-view. Also, any person from the other political party.

Special interests: Groups or industries we do not like and/or support.

“The future of democracy is at stake”: Enough people disagree with us that we might actually lose.

Politics: The art of supporting or condoning words/actions from “our guy,” which, if said/done by “their guy” would have us in the streets armed with torches and pitchforks.

Tolerance: The conscious effort required to choose to disagree instead of to dislike.

This is only a partial list and is not intended to be exhaustive. Additional submissions are welcome, especially those that support the idea that we are all fundamentally good people who see our complex world and its complicated problems in different ways.

Matt Bixby

Corvallis