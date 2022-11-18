Letter: A feeble attempt to mask the real issue

Mr. Shaw is spot on with his assessment of the jail bond issue (“Not right to move it 2 miles north,” Oct. 21).

I admit, we need a new jail, but how we build it is the question. Excessive spending in these times is not the answer. Don’t spend money we don’t have. As Mr. Shaw notes, our county already owns land that is a good prospect.

Case in point is the old courthouse. County District Attorney Haroldson stated in the article by Cody Mann on March 21 that “beneath its awesome beauty there are potentially deadly risks.”

Since the courthouse should be demolished for safety reasons, why not replace it with a new jail? The expense of teardown is there no matter what. So, use already owned, centrally located, available land to build the new jail. Locate D.A. offices in existing structures adjacent to the old courthouse location. Problem solved. No land purchase, no eminent domain lawsuit, no additional $5.7 million of taxpayer money needlessly spent.

Let’s take an obvious tack to save taxpayer dollars and simplify the whole process. Taxpayers may approve such an economically sound decision.

Finally, the current commissioners and the County Justice Improvement Plan now have offered misleading information to include homeless language in the proposed bond language. What kind of flimflam is this? No mention of how much or explanation.

I would suggest that those responsible for this proposed boondoggle should withdraw this suggestion, as it is a feeble attempt to mask the real issue.

Bill Kughn

Monroe