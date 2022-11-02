LETTER: A current abuse of the voting system

I learned on Monday, Oct. 24 that a dark money independent expenditure campaign is spending $37,000 distributing material supporting my candidacy as a Pacific Green for US Congress in the Oregon 4th District and attacking Democratic candidate Val Hoyle as a “corporate crony.”

I do not approve of this activity, and it does not originate from me or anyone associated with the Pacific Green Party.

I believe this may be tactic by wealthy supporters of Alek Skarlatos to take Progressive and Green leaning votes away from Val Hoyle. This is a desperate attempt to get an unpopular candidate with unlimited resources elected to national office.

I do not discourage anyone from voting for me, but voters should keep in mind the source of information that may appear to support my candidacy. Voters should know that I denounce this deliberate attempt to use dark money to mislead voters making me a “spoiler” and handing a seat in Congress to a Republican.

This abuse of the electoral system is possible because Oregon uses a plurality victory system which allows election of candidates with less than majority support, and thus encourages spoiler tactics. Regardless of the outcome of the November election, this current abuse of the system should convince Oregonians to support rapid adoption of statewide ranked choice voting.

Mike Beilstein

Pacific Green and Progressive candidate for U.S. Congress, OR 4th District