Letter: A combined effort will restore health

Three health threats face humanity right now: planetary disintegration, inequitable health care and homelessness.

Until or unless there is a global push to stop raping the earth for our comfort and convenience, and to compensate those countries most affected by industrialization — the benefits of which they have not enjoyed — we will not address the crisis.

United Nations Secretary General Guterres warns that all the numbers are going in the wrong direction. We must move from extraction to stewardship.

Secondly, the attempt by insurance companies to hijack the term “Medicare” by attaching that word to “Advantage” plans, etc. (insurance), has upended traditional Medicare and sown confusion in the minds of the general public.

Actual Medicare, for those 65 or over, has worked well. But the move to privatize has been unrelenting, convincing people they should sign up for Medicare Advantage or face reduced levels of care.

Finally, homelessness will not end until political will prioritizes the problems that lead to it. Although mental illness, addiction and poor decisions cause some people to lose their homes, as many are lost through corporate greed and the use of housing as investments rather than shelter.

All homeless individuals are not the same; some have jobs but still must live in their cars. Trash accumulation reminds us of our relentless consumerism.

Health, then, is a function of all the above. A combined global, national and personal effort will restore health to our planet, to our medical system and to our communities.

Tessa Green

Albany