Letter: A clear overreach by Supreme Court

Your major headline, “Justices spar over gay rights,” on Dec. 6 is a clear misrepresentation of the story that you are reporting.

The Justices of our Supreme Court, at least four of them, chose to hear the case on behalf of a business owner in anticipation of being asked to provide services to a hypothetical gay customer. The owner’s rights as a Christian are the rights in question here. Perhaps that was too delicate an issue for a headline.

Never mind that the website designer has never actually opened her business, let alone been approached to design a gay-marriage website. Interestingly, the court agreed to entertain oral arguments prior to making a ruling where no plaintiff claims to have suffered actual harm.

Since the court accepts only about 1% of the petitions that are brought to its attention, was this one simply seen as an opportunity for Justice Alito to demonstrate his contorted sense of humor?

The marble halls of justice are no place for gratuitous hypothetical arguments, nor is it an echo chamber dedicated to one religious mindset, that of the conservative Christian.

This is clear overreach by the Supreme Court. Separation of church and state is fundamental to the Constitution, and this court needs reminding.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis