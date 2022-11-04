Letter: A clear advocate for reproductive freedom

David Gomberg is the only pro-choice candidate.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it has become very important that Oregon elected officials stand up for women’s bodily autonomy and protect this most fundamental right. We must do everything we can to ensure pro-choice candidates get elected.

For those of us who live on the central coast, our pro-choice champion is Representative David Gomberg.

David is endorsed by the Central Oregon Coast, South Willamette Valley, and Oregon chapters of the National Organization for Women. He is also endorsed by the Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon, and Mother PAC.

Because those organizations trust him — and because David Gomberg sponsored the nation’s strongest protections for reproductive rights — I trust him to represent women’s interests in keeping Oregon safe. In this time of great uncertainty, there couldn’t be a clearer advocate for reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy, and women’s health than our state representative David Gomberg.

I have proudly voted for him; I hope you do too.

Charlsy Affuso

Neotsu