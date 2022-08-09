Letter: A Christian spewing hate not Christian

There are so many different groups claiming to be Christians that I was confused.

So I learned that religious and secular scholars agree: Jesus’ message was simple: Love your neighbors. Help the poor and unfortunate. Period.

And yet …

“Christian” Supreme Court Justices based decisions on their view of the Bible, not the law. They swore on the Bible, but lied.

Christian nationalism is growing. Christian militias plotted to kill a governor, the vice president and every Democrat in Congress, and threatened election officials.

TV preachers seek (and get) money to buy mansions, jet planes and other luxuries. A recent videotape of a robbery in a church shows three armed men stealing $150,000 worth of jewelry the preacher and his wife were wearing(!).

Some politicians claim to be Christians but vote against programs to help the poor and those in need. Education, integration, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare, food stamps, Head Start, abortions and Social Security are Democratic programs to help those in need. “Christian” Republicans block everything they can.

Claiming to be Christians, the Ku Klux Klan spewed/spews hate, destruction, murder and terror to maintain white supremacy.

All wrong!

What happened? The Christian message of love has been perverted by greed, prejudice and lust for power. A Christian spewing hate is no Christian. S/he is a danger to the country we love. They want to tell the rest of us how to live. Like Iran.

True Christians (and non-Christians) must challenge their messages.

William Reid

Corvallis