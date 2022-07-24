Letter: A brief thought about patriots

A flag does not a patriot make.
Scott Pirie
Albany
Your dropping of the TV guide is just one more step toward making your paper so useless it’s impossible to continue to support.
My name is Gabriella, and I am a regular volunteer at the Majestic Theatre, as well as an active Corvallis community member.
The July 14 edition contained a column stating that the way to save the GOP was with a Pence-Cheney ticket in 2024 (“A Pence-Cheney ticket cou…
When I was young and didn’t know better, I worked in the oil fields of southcentral Alaska, on Cook Inlet platforms and rigs of the Swanson Ri…
Visit Corvallis every year and see that the downtown area continues to deteriorate.
In a land almost unrecognizable, the image of slain animal carcasses fire-roasted on spits is celebrated and gloated upon with bonhomie.
The paper consistently runs op-eds by liberals John Crisp, Froma Harrop and others of like persuasion.
A response to “Interfaith Voices: The Catholic perspective on overturning Roe v. Wade” (Jessica Barton, July 16):
John Dearing tells us that the Supreme Court has “imposed on our secular nation the religious belief that women have no constitutional right t…
The Supreme Court’s decision to revoke a Constitutional right is shining a bright light on the differences between Republican and Democratic g…
