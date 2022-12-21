Letter: 114 won't curtail a single criminal

Those in Portland, Eugene and other liberal bastions have made a significant error in voting for gun control Measure 114.

The first result has just happened.

Each year, the East Albany Lions Club raises money for children’s causes/sight and hearing charities by hosting the January Gun Show at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. The proceeds of table rent go toward helping those charities.

Not anymore!

And lost revenue to the expo center as well.

Measure 114 kills gun shows, as it stops all lawful gun-show firearm purchases that were legal after passing an FBI check. This is due to the additional Measure 114 requirement for a costly special permit and training prior to even being allowed to buy a firearm.

A previously nonexistent requirement that was foolishly added in this measure.

How many firearms stores and supporting businesses and employment will be destroyed by this sappy measure?

It will not curtail a single criminal or lawbreaker in any way whatsoever.

We don’t need the Portland/Eugene Kingdom mentality to control all of Oregon.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon