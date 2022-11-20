Letter: 114 is the worst-written Oregon bill

It’s several days after the election, yet still not all the votes have been counted.

I am amazed at the results and thought some of you should know what you voted for.

The group of Democrats out of Portland who came up with the anti-gun bill, calling it all about safety, sure sold a lot of guns after the election. Folks who have never owned a gun before rushed out to buy one before 114 takes effect.

Tens of thousands lined up at the gun stores, with so many buying guns the Firearms Instant Check System is 11,000 buyers behind in checking. The system is what the Oregon State Police use before any gun is sold in Oregon, so 114 is a wasted effort.

I am sure the folks who came up with 114 jumped with joy when it passed, even though local sheriffs are not enforcing the magazine ban. Plus, the court cost of throwing out 114 because it’s an unfunded mandate.

The Voter’s Pamphlet said there was no idea how much it would cost to follow this law. Plus, the secretary of state approved 114 on the ballot, while it’s certainly going to be unconstitutional.

The courts will be busy and tens of thousands more guns will be on the streets because 114 was the worst-written bill ever seen in Oregon. Just hope you don’t need a gun while 114 is in court for the next six months, because now you can’t buy a gun without a permit.

James Farmer

Albany