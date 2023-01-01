010123-adh-opn-mailbag-ziedrich_merged

Consider donating to Cultural Trust

Those who donate to good causes at the end of each year should consider the Oregon Cultural Trust.

This program, unique to Oregon, lets you double the impact of your donation at no extra cost.

Here’s how the Cultural Trust works: Donate to your favorite organization(s) among 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofit agencies. Donate the same amount to the Cultural Trust. Then take the same amount off your state taxes. Your donation to the Cultural Trust returns to you as a tax credit. Individuals can get a tax credit up to $500, couples up to $1,000, and class-C corporations up to $2,500.

The money given to the Cultural Trust is dispersed across Oregon to keep cultural organizations thriving throughout the state. Since 2003, donations to the Cultural Trust have generated more than $30 million in grants to cultural organizations across Oregon.

Included among the organizations supported by the Cultural Trust are 28 Linn County nonprofits. To find out whether your favorite cultural nonprofit is included, visit the trust’s website.

A portion of Cultural Trust funds are distributed locally by cultural coalitions, one for each county and federally recognized tribe in Oregon. This year, the Linn County Cultural Coalition received $27,000 of these funds and distributed $25,315 to local organizations. Every Linn County 501©(3) organization with a project involving the arts, heritage or humanities is welcome to apply to the coalition for funding. The next deadline for applications is Feb. 3.

For more information, visit the Linn County Cultural Coalition’s website.

Linda Ziedrich, president, Linn County Cultural Coalition

Lebanon

Democrats, unions control education

In his response to a recent pro-con debate (“As I See It: A response to ‘Should Colleges Consider Race?,’” Dec. 16), Wayne Spletstoser argues Black students aren’t as capable as white students of advancing to higher education.

He might be right, but his reasoning and remedies are wrong. All babies — rich or poor — of any color start out with the same little empty brain. Their natural instincts to survive change rapidly with growth and experience.

Soon they develop likes and dislikes: “I want to be a fireman.” But then comes first grade and they enter public school, and things change.

Black schools, especially in large blue-city urban areas, do not offer the education available to white kids from different neighborhoods. Blacks fall behind their white counterparts, and if and when they graduate from high school, often can’t pass the college entrance exams.

Spletstoser recommends the exams be calibrated to make them easier and fair so more Blacks can enter college. He wrote, “Students must be treated not just equally but humanely.”

He can’t have it both ways. If students are treated equally, they’re already treated either humanely or inhumanely. The answer to getting Blacks a fair and equal education starts with first grade, with school choice, where Blacks can go out of their neighborhood for a better, safer education.

This has been proposed by countless conservative political candidates, but to no avail, because Democrats and teachers’ unions are vehemently against it. They control public education and the money.

Jim Lindsay

Corvallis

Thanks to council for adopting policies

Your Dec. 9 editorial “Corvallis leaders shouldn’t waste widespread support” missed an important point about city-sponsored resolutions on issues of statewide and national concern.

The City Council makes governmental policies and oversees city administration, but it also has the authority, even a responsibility, to express our community’s values.

The editorial noted actions of the Corvallis council may serve to inspire other local governments. Yes, a major reason for passing resolutions about statewide and national issues is to encourage other local governments to also consider those issues.

Our individual letters to the editor are valuable, but they are drowned out by special interests who pay to speak more loudly to government. When resolutions of a community are passed and reported in the media, the community’s voice is amplified.

Among our biggest problems today are militarism, climate and environmental crises, racism and homelessness. The resources our country devotes to weapons production could better be applied to those issues. Yet manufacturers of weapons are one of the most strident lobbies in Washington, D.C.

If we want our government to represent the interests of ordinary Americans, we need to let legislators know what we want. The more communities demand to redirect money from weapons production to our real problems, the more likely higher-level governments will hear our voices.

We appreciate our Corvallis City Council for its willingness to adopt proactive local policies that also speak to our country’s difficulties.

Bill Glassmire, Brian C. Lee, Linda M. Richards, Rick Staggenborg

Corvallis Divest from War

Why do we need a natural gas ban?

It seems to me that the Corvallis City Council should approve the 10-year franchise agreement with NW Natural.

The argument that we can do without gas anytime in the near future is erroneous. Currently (as of 2020), 48% of the electricity used in Oregon is from coal and natural gas. That percentage has been growing.

Certainly, at the margin any additional electricity needed here will come from gas generation for the foreseeable future, including the 10-year period of the agreement.

So banning gas hookups would result in the electricity substituted for direct gas heat, water heating, clothes drying and cooking, coming from gas-fired generation. This generation would use significantly more gas than the direct use.

If your goal is to reduce carbon emissions, direct gas is best for now and the foreseeable future.

Solar and wind generation is not a significant source and of course is intermittent, requiring backup use of gas and coal. One cannot by fiat override nature and physics by proclaiming we should quickly eliminate the direct use of natural gas. Some are also advocating for a ban on new gas hookups.

But you should realize there is a majority out here who are not following these issues but would like to have reliable energy sources over the coming years, and not wishes based on technology and infrastructure that do not currently exist.

If eliminating natural gas is such a good idea, why is a government ban necessary?

Larry Stover

Corvallis

Maybe it’s time to see law as servant

“To everything there is a season, and a time and place for every purpose under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3, written by King Solomon in about 350 or so BCE, the Bible

Also, a time for every result.

Funny thing about results: They are inseparable from the actions that cause them.

Oregon is starting to be considered as little better than a progressive North California or a liberal West New York. And there is nothing that would prove this more than the Measure 114 gun control legislation.

Here’s the problem with 114: Aside from the infringement on constitutional rights, the government exists to protect and nurture its citizens, not one political philosophy over another.

You would think that those elected to pilot the processes of government would know the law and current events enough to know that much of the 114 measure was, on its face, already deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in several other states and federal courts.

So, the money and effort spent to get this legislation to the ballot and the taxpayers’ money it is going to cost to get it to the Supreme Court, because that is where it will eventually go, is a manifestly absurd waste for what it will eventually do, if anything.

It would seem not only is there a problem with progressive law enforcement in Oregon, but also with progressive law writing.

Maybe it is time to see the law as servant of the people and not as the people’s master.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis