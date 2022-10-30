Editorial: Our choice for Linn County sheriff

While we knew this year’s race for Linn County Sheriff would be interesting, as it’s the first general election in 26 years that offers the voters a choice between two candidates, we could have never anticipated it being this spicy.

The race between current Sheriff Michelle Duncan and Deputy Jon Raymond may be the most contentious local election in Linn and Benton counties this year.

The acrimony can’t be chalked up to a red-blue political divide. For one thing, the office is nonpartisan. For another, both candidates are conservative Republicans, although Deputy Raymond wears his political affiliations a little more loudly on his sleeve. You’ll find his signage and appearances side-by-side with other Republicans running for office.

Duncan acknowledges she shies away from truly partisan displays. She wants to make sure she communicates that she is the people’s sheriff, that no one should be afraid to call 911 when they need help.

That statement alone endears her to us, but is it enough? Not yet.

Raymond’s candidacy appears to have vast support from the union, the Linn County Deputy Sheriff's Association. Setting aside that when asked how his campaign differs from teachers’ unions backing candidates to elect their own boss to school boards — a practice traditional conservatives disdain — and he unsatisfactorily responded, it just is, we have to stop and ask:

What’s driving all this discontent? It’s a worthy question.

Sure, there are a lot of former employees backing him, and they’re often a disgruntled group. But on-staff employees seem to back Raymond too, and that is sending a message. They say they’re tired of the “good ole boys’ club” (yes, we see the irony) that allows management to hand-pick their successors. They say they feel not trusted and not included. They say Raymond will be a difference-maker on this front. We’re inclined to believe that.

Is that enough to endear Raymond to us? Not yet.

Duncan admitted there is a morale problem at the department. It was evident when she took the office after the Board of Commissioners appointed her in January. It’s been at the top of her to-do list, but deep-seated problems do take a while to untangle.

We trust Duncan to do just that. More importantly, we trust her to do it in a responsible way, in a manner that will keep the county out of lawsuits, state and federal regulators from fining the department and away from legislators who might want to tighten their grip on the agency’s purse strings.

Those are some fairly big consequences, but we fear Raymond could take us down that exact pathway. Here’s why:

At an Oct. 1 debate, Raymond talked about reopening the jails to full capacity, possibly in spite of COVID-19 safety measures. He said, “The sheriff has to run the jail. … If the sheriff has to fight a few lawsuits here and there — I hope we don’t have to — but we need to stand up and fight or we’ll be overrun."

In that sentence, he lost us. The sheriff may be an elected official, but the sheriff is also the public’s servant. Subjecting the citizens of Linn County to potential lawsuits — plural! — is not sound leadership, even if it makes him a hero to the rank and file. Raymond would counter (we know, because we asked) that as an elected official, it’s OK for him to get political.

We say someone who is in charge of enforcing the laws should not be breaking them. Linn County needs reliable, responsible law enforcement, not a sheriff whose antics get highlighted on cable TV talk shows.

The comparison has been made that heading the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is like running a business, and the people at the top need to be cognizant of that. Raymond said he will fill leadership positions with experts in human resources, bean counting and the like.

To be able to interact with those experts and make smart decisions, a sheriff — like a CEO — needs to be conversant in those areas, along with understanding liability exposure and how the latest legal precedents impact those in the field.

Duncan is already doing that, and we’re confident she can rise to the myriad challenges the job will continue to bring.

Is that endearing enough? As taxpayers and as residents of this community, we say absolutely.