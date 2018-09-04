Economists for the state of Oregon last week issued their quarterly revenue forecast — and while they said that the state's economy continues to bubble along nicely, they also issued a warning about a possible slowdown in 2020.
The fact that the state's economic recovery is likely to slow down shouldn't come as a surprise: This is the cyclical nature of economies, although we always manage to convince ourselves on some level that maybe this one is the boom that never ends.
We know better, of course.
And so do state officials and legislators, who should start thinking now about how to prepare for the inevitable slowdown, especially now that forecasters have a better idea of when it might occur.
State economist Mark McMullen laid out the case for why he and his colleagues think the economy could cool in 2020 in their meeting with legislators and other officials.
He noted that much of the current economic boom is fueled by federal tax cuts and a recent federal spending spree. (As an aside, it's worth remembering that the federal deficit next year is expected to top $1 trillion, but apparently no one worries about the deficit anymore; our kids and grandkids can worry about that — and they probably will have to.)
In any event, the economic stimulus that's been powered by federal policy may be petering out by 2020. That could put the brakes on Oregon's boom times, McMullen reported.
Factors specific to Oregon also could be in play, he said. In 2020, the state will be in the last phases of its minimum wage increases. In addition, a worrisome workforce trend will be gaining momentum as baby boomers retire, leaving employers scrambling to find skilled workers.
To be fair, the economists said that it's difficult to pinpoint exactly when a slowdown might occur.
"These are always really the things that are so difficult for economic forecasters to get ahead of, when times are changing," McMullen said during last week's session, according to a report in The Oregonian newspaper. He said that he and colleague Josh Lehner will be working to fine-tune the forecast by the time the 2019 legislative session begins.
In the meantime, legislators and other state officials should keep a couple of additional points in mind:
First, the state economists said that Oregon taxpayers likely will receive a "kicker" rebate in two years — about the same time they expect the state economy to be cooling down.
You'll recall the kicker is triggered when estimated state revenues are 2 percent above the amount expected. The economists predicted that the kicker amount in 2020 likely will be $686 million.
The kicker still strikes us as an odd bit of business, but there doesn't appear to be much appetite in Salem for any kind of substantial reform. It's worth noting that $686 million would put a substantial dent in the estimated $1 billion hole that lawmakers and others expect to see in the state's 2019-2020 budget.
And speaking of that $1 billion hole: Remember that when legislators gather for the 2019 session, they will have at their disposal more revenue than ever before. (In fact, the revenue forecast issued Wednesday added another $166.8 million from the May forecast.) But that won't be enough to cover what officials believe will be the cost of maintaining current programs.
Most of the shortfall comes from a decision state officials made years ago, to expand Oregon's Medicaid program. At that time, it wasn't clear where the money would come from to fulfill that promise. It's apparently still not clear now.
So lawmakers in 2019 need to be especially careful about approving new programs that might incur long-term costs. There's no need to dig a deeper hole.
And it might not be a bad idea to enter the session with an eye on bolstering the state's rainy day funds, especially now that squalls are in the forecast. (mm)