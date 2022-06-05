How to regulate the uninfringeable

Imagine if you will, a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution that protected such liberties as the right to travel and move about. Technically, the Constitution doesn’t spell out these freedoms. So let’s codify them.

Such an amendment might say something like, the right to travel is a "liberty" of which the citizen cannot be deprived. Freedom of movement is basic in our scheme of values.

The phrasing here is purposeful because this is exactly how the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a case about an American with Communist ties who was denied a passport.

It added that these concepts of travel and movement “may be as close to the heart of the individual as the choice of what he eats, or wears, or reads.” Barring incarceration, the government certainly doesn’t dictate any of these (at least for adults).

But this is all so very 20th century wordsmithing (the aforementioned case being from 1958). So let’s rewrite it in the late-1700s’ vernacular.

The right of people to Movement and Travel shall not be infringed.

That’s pretty much in line with court holdings. But let’s take that to an extreme. Does that mean you have the freedom to travel the wrong way on a freeway? Drink and drive? Pilot a plane intoxicated? Are speed limits merely suggestions? Can you overload a truck’s capacity because it suits your needs? Should truckers be allowed to drive 24/7 regardless of how long their haul? Disregard regular maintenance?

Can we all just ditch auto insurance?

Can you imagine the chaos if the answers were yes?

So let’s rewrite, amend our amendment, so to speak.

A well regulated transportation system, being necessary to the security, commerce and liberty of a free State, the right of people to Movement and Travel, shall not be infringed.

In this scenario, you’re still free to move about the country, as air carrier Southwest once put it. If you have the desire and means to travel both across the U.S. and abroad, you are absolutely welcome to do so. No matter where your sympathies lie.

But your movement can’t have you colliding with oncoming traffic, driving or piloting while high, taking corners at unsafe speeds, overloading your vehicle beyond capacity and foregoing maintenance without some liability for the freedoms and rights of others you infringe.

They too have the right to cross the street safely, for their children to walk or play on the sidewalk, to move about freely and travel, to arrive unharmed at their own destinations.

And no, given the high costs of modern transportation mishaps — and that’s with rules in place — we cannot ditch auto insurance.

How do we square the need to have rules in place with a liberty that cannot be deprived? How do we regulate that which cannot be infringed? The intention of our hypothetical constitutional amendment, what originalists or at least textualists would call the plain meaning of the words, is found in the phrase "a well regulated transportation system."

You can guess where I’m going. While the Second Amendment pointedly says, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” it also definitively says its intention is a “well regulated Militia.” Regardless of what you think of the word militia in modern times, “well regulated” couldn’t be any clearer. Regulated means having regulations, i.e., rules.

And states — sadly not all of them — do regulate arms and have for years.

Here are a few of Oregon’s:

Background checks at gun shows and on all private gun sales.

A database to keep track of gun sales.

A “red flag” law that allows family and household members to request a court order removing guns or a concealed handgun license from those they believe could be a danger to themselves or others.

A law requiring owners to keep firearms locked when not being used.

A ban on guns on campus, even with a permit to carry.

A ban on guns in the state Capitol.

Just as we need to regulate vehicles traveling up to 75 mph by road and 575 mph by air, we need to regulate bullets that travel as fast as 2,600 feet a second.

I can think of 21 good reasons why.

Penny Rosenberg is editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times. While a member of the papers' Editorial Board, the views do not necessarily reflect those of the board.

