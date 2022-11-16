As I See It: Understanding world of Medicare

I am a licensed insurance agent who specializes in Medicare.

When I meet with new Medicare clients, I explain the four parts of Medicare: parts A, B, C and D. We discuss the basic differences between Original Medicare with Medigap coverage (aka Supplemental Plans) vs. that of the Advantage Plans (aka Part C of Medicare). This approach helps them make a decision that is in their best interest in managing their health care needs moving forward.

I am often asked what I recommend. My response is always the same: I do not recommend one choice over the other. They are both valid options in the world of Medicare, and everyone’s needs are different. What I do is provide them with the tools they will need to make a decision that is in their best interest.

I read with great interest the paper’s article on Nov. 3 (“Confusion over Care”) that discussed The Corvallis Clinic’s letter. Unfortunately, I don’t believe it addressed the real issue at hand, that being the subject of a Non-Participating Provider, as mentioned in the letter.

So just exactly what does this mean in the world of Medicare? All one has to do is Google this term and it talks specifically about Assignment to Medicare. This is the nuts and bolts of the letter, and when properly addressed, it will determine how any such future decision by The Corvallis Clinic will affect its clients who have Original Medicare.

My clients have all heard me tell them that with Original Medicare, there are three scenarios that you have with health care providers:

1. Medical providers can refuse to see Medicare patients (in a nonemergency situation).

2. Medical providers will see you under assignment to Medicare, which means they agree to charge only what Medicare allows for any specific procedure.

3. Medical providers will see you but are not assigned to Medicare, which allows them to charge up to an additional 15% above what Medicare allows for a particular procedure. The insurance companies refer to this as Part B Excess Charges (above Medicare-approved amounts).

The Corvallis Clinic presently bills Medicare under scenario No. 2 and is providing notice that it may need to transition to scenario No. 3.

When The Corvallis Clinic mailed out the confusing and now controversial letter to its patients with Original Medicare, I was immediately forced to go into damage control. My clients (and many nonclients) wanted to know whether or not they had to choose between changing doctors or be forced into the world of the Advantage Plans.

Here’s where I was able to ease the anxiety of my clients who are patients at The Corvallis Clinic. Medigap/Supplemental Plans G and F are the only two plans that cover the Part B Excess Charges.

Simply put, if you are a patient at The Corvallis Clinic and have either Plan G or Plan F, you have nothing to worry about. If The Corvallis Clinic ever transitions to not accepting assignment, it will affect you only if don’t have a Medigap/Supplement Plan G or Plan F.

As the article in the newspaper mentioned, many Corvallis Clinic patients were upset and confused about their insurance coverage. I do hope that this information will help those confused by the letter; unfortunately, I can’t help with their being upset.