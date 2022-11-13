As I See It: Understanding Medicare Advantage

In 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower gave the nation a warning about what he described as a threat to democratic government.

He called it “the military-industrial complex, a formidable union of defense contractors and the armed forces.” Sixty years later, the health of our family, friends and neighbors, particularly the older and disabled among us, is threatened by the rise of the medical industrial complex, a coalition of insurance corporations and private equity entities.

These cadres of corporate lobbyists are the driving force of a financially profitable and strategically planned siphoning of Medicare Trust funds. This is also known as the privatization of the traditional Medicare program.

In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Medicare and Medicaid Act into law. It established Medicare, a health insurance program for us elderly, and Medicaid, a health insurance program for people with limited income. The traditional Medicare program has two separate trust funds, the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund (Part A) and the Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund (Part B).

Medicare Part A is for all Americans once they reach age 65 as well as for qualified disabled Americans under the age of 65. Part A pays for hospital-related services, including home health and nursing home care related to a hospitalization.

Part B pays for out-of-hospital outpatient physician care and services. Part D provides Medicare-subsidized access to drug insurance coverage on a voluntary basis for all beneficiaries as well as premium and cost-sharing subsidies for low-income enrollees.

Medicare Part C serves as an alternative to traditional Medicare Part A and Part B coverage. Under this option, beneficiaries can enroll in and receive care from commercial Medicare Advantage Organizations. While enrolling in a MAO, it may appear to answer your medical needs.

Medicare Advantage is much different from traditional Medicare. Be certain that you understand the differences. Ask questions, because you may not be told everything that you need to know. Talk to friends about their experiences. Medicare Advantage has disadvantages that are very similar to commercial health insurance that you had prior to age 65, with corporate protocols designed to maximize profits. Approval protocols and appeal processes may delay your care.

Access to medical providers may be limited to specific providers. Your care and medications will be managed according to protocols. The protocols can impact you, the patient, and increase the workload of your medical provider, favoring profits for the insurance entity.

At the same time, MAOs siphon off traditional Medicare funds, since these organizations receive a higher reimbursement rate from Medicare. This higher rate of reimbursement is essentially a government subsidy for care management protocols established by the MAO.

The collusion between federal legislators and the corporate lobbyists in developing programs that complicate the relationship between the patient and the medical provider and increase cost to the taxpayer is not a healthy policy for our Medicare population.

Our federal legislators could improve upon the disadvantages to Medicare Advantage, but so far Congress has chosen to ignore the Office of the Investigator General’s recommendations for improvements.

The 2018 Office of the Investigator General report, after reviewing 448 million requests made by patients and providers to their MAO, stated: “There were significant concerns about service denials to patients as well as payment denials to medical providers.”

In 2022, the Office of the Investigator General found that “MAOs … issue millions of denials each year, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ annual audits of MAOs have highlighted widespread and persistent problems related to inappropriate denials of services and physician payment.”

Nationally, this is not in the best interests of people needing medical care.