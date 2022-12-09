As I See It: Trump vs. the Constitution

There must be great joy in the Kremlin today, because Donald Trump, a former president of the United States, now wants Americans to terminate the U.S. Constitution and wants to put himself in charge.

Let’s examine just what would happen if we terminated the Constitution. The Constitution is a complicated document and is the foundation of American government and society.

Although there are two parts, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, most of us are familiar with the Bill of Rights; let’s begin there. The First Amendment guarantees Americans the right of free speech. Without it, there would be no such thing.

What’s going on in China today is a perfect example. Say anything against the government and you land in jail and are forgotten. Trump’s past coziness and admiration of dictators, and his vindictiveness, are a good indication of what he would like to do: silence everyone but himself. You would no longer have the right to speak freely.

The Second Amendment, although not part of the original article that limited the possession of weapons unless you were part of the militia, provides you with the right to own a weapon. The history of all dictators is to disarm the citizens to prevent the use of weapons against the regime. You would lose the right to own any kind of weapon.

Not to belabor the point, but all of the Bill of Rights would cease to exist. Every right you take for granted would be gone. Not to mention the legal foundations of our country. Read the Bill of Rights to see every freedom you cherish destroyed, leaving you with no rights at all.

When we look at the Constitution and what would happen if it were terminated, the first thing you would notice is that there would be no president, vice president, House of Representatives, Senate, elections, taxes, Army, Navy, Air Force or Marines, monetary system, post offices, Supreme Court (in fact, no courts or legal system at all), immigration laws and more.

No one could run for office because there would be no offices to occupy or elections to determine who would be in office. You would have no say in anything to do with running the country. Although the idea of no taxes sounds wonderful, those taxes provide Americans with an abundance of benefits, such as education, military might, roads, health care and more than you can count. There would be no protection for the country against invading forces.

In short, you would lose every protection provided to you by this incredible document that has stood for over 250 years. As if that isn’t bad enough for you, the economic consequences would be disastrous. Trade agreement, tariffs, etc., would be gone. There would be no air traffic control system, thus no flights home for holidays (no air traffic controllers) and complete disruption in all forms of delivery of goods and services.

There would be no law enforcement; we would return to the Wild West of the past. To terminate the Constitution has ramifications far beyond comprehension. For a past president to even suggest such an outlandish proposal is beyond sanity. It is the mind of a soulless dictator wannabe.

To do so would sink the country into anarchy from which we could never escape, and place one of the most vindictive characters on the political stage in a position of absolute power.

Is this what Americans want? I hope not.