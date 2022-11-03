As I See It: Democracy is under attack

Editor’s note: This is the second of two As I See It’s from candidates for Oregon 4th Congressional District. See Wednesday's edition for Alek Skarlatos' submission.

For the first time in 36 years, voters in the 4th Congressional district will not see Peter DeFazio’s name on our ballot. We have been well served by Peter’s strong, independent leadership and his willingness to take on special interests on our behalf. He leaves a big legacy and even bigger shoes to fill, and I’m honored to have his support and endorsement.

Growing up, I learned the value of working hard. I struggled in school with undiagnosed dyslexia, but a quality public school education and the encouragement of an excellent teacher helped me to become the first person in my family to graduate from college.

A 25-year career in the bicycle industry led me to Oregon. I’ve had the honor of raising my children here, building my career, and serving my community. I’ve been everything from PTO president to local Girl Scout leader to chair of Oregon’s Federal Export Council.

And I had the privilege of representing West Eugene and Junction City in the Legislature, where I was elected by my colleagues to serve as majority leader after my first term.

Now, as your labor commissioner, I get to fight for working families — families like my own — every day, combating wage theft and workplace discrimination and supporting small businesses with our business technical assistance division.

I’m especially proud of the 156 registered apprenticeship programs that I oversee, with more than 10,000 active apprentices across the state who are earning money while they learn a skilled trade that will lead to a career with good wages and benefits.

We open doors for Oregonians every day, and connect them to programs that bring together unions, local businesses, and our community colleges to build our workforce. We’ve started new programs in health care, public safety, early childhood education, and fire-fighting, among others.

I love my job, but I’m running for Congress because I can’t sit on the sidelines at this moment in our country’s history. Our democracy is under attack, we face the threat of a national abortion ban after the Dobbs decision, and the clock is ticking faster every day on addressing the climate crisis.

Republican leaders in Congress have clearly stated their intention to privatize Social Security and Medicare, which would effectively destroy these critical programs that our seniors rely on — and have earned over a lifetime of work.

From my time in the private sector, to my work as a school funding advocate and my service in the Legislature, I’ve earned a reputation as someone who listens and solves problems. I’ve never been afraid to stand up for my values or to tell it straight. You’ll always know where I stand, even if we disagree, and my door is always open.

I’m proud to have built a broad coalition of support that includes labor unions, environmental advocacy groups, and business and community leaders. It’s an honor to have the endorsements of local elected officials like state Rep. Dan Rayfield, state Sen. Sara Gelser, DA John Haroldson, Commissioner Pat Malone and Corvallis school board member Sami Al-Abdrabbuh.

I’m the only candidate in this race with a breadth of experience and the support of people from across the political spectrum in every county of this district — and the only candidate with a record of delivering results. It would be my honor to earn your support to continue to fight for working families in the tradition of Peter DeFazio.