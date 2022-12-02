As I See It: Along the Willamette

By 1900, near the mouth of the Marys Rivers on Champinefu lands, the growing settlement once known as Marysville faced a life-threatening challenge — waterborne diseases.

The rivers no longer supplied safe drinking water, instead carrying pollution from settlements and trade up and down the Willamette. Settler eyes looked upstream on the Marys River for a safer source.

They focused on Rock Creek, coming off the eastern slopes of Marys Peak, snow-covered and blanketed by deep, old-growth forests, which even now contain the greatest concentration of large-diameter trees northward from the redwood forests of coastal California.

Labeled “Mary’s River” on early maps, Rock Creek proved to be a great choice. It consistently supplied safe, untreated drinking water to Corvallis.

Over the next decade, municipal water rights were established, and an act of Congress enabled acquisition and protection of the entire Rock Creek watershed as a valuable drinking water source. Even then, settlers recognized that rampant, unregulated logging was contaminating streams and threatening valuable fish habitat.

Approaching the mid-century, lumber mills across Western Oregon were exploiting a seemingly endless supply of the then-most-useful timber on earth: old-growth Douglas fir. Soon depleted from private lands, foresters trained at the nearby college were ready to perform their “research” in the municipal watershed, where drought, disease and windstorm events provided an excuse to log blown-down or diseased old-growth Douglas fir.

Soon, an extensive network of roads was bulldozed throughout the watershed, locked gates were installed, and stands of old growth forest were clear-cut, then replanted to create monocultured tree stands.

By 1990, roughly half the Corvallis municipal watershed had been converted to tree farms. The portion of these plantations managed by Siuslaw National Forest are now directed toward restoring old-growth forest characteristics, while both city-owned plantations and century-old native forests are logged specifically for revenue, creating a self-perpetuating need for managers and consultants to prescribe more logging.

An insignificant portion of logging profits pay for habitat restoration work, while none pays for watershed protection.

Let’s stop jeopardizing this water supply by creating “working forests” with soils degraded by compaction and repeated tree removals. Logging reduces the capture and retention of water, releases greenhouse gases and diminishes a forest’s capacity to store more carbon and mitigate climate change.

Roads increase winter surface runoff, and reduced summer flows now interrupt summer stream water collection here.

Working forests introduce invasive plants and animals, even barred owls, that follow these operations. Managers then try to control vegetation by spraying toxic chemicals but can’t stop the invasions.

After the last 15 years of logging, citizen outrage halted a second logging operation along Old Peak Road and the Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail, planned without public engagement.

Managers have yet to demonstrate any appreciable benefit to Corvallis for logging in its watershed: to its overall budget, to its water supply, or to the marbled murrelets, spotted owls, tree voles, eagles, martens, flying squirrels and myriad other wildlife living there.

Corvallis has not accounted for the tremendous carbon release triggered by its last 15 years of logging. And for more than 2½ years, managers have failed to hold public meetings, provide adequate notice of operational decisions or take measures to reinstate transparency, public engagement or public trust.

Stewardship means giving back, acting outside of one’s own self-interest. Corvallis forest managers focus instead on taking — jeopardizing its future water supply while reversing carbon uptake, and disregarding clean air and water, imperiled wildlife and the best interests of Corvallis citizens.

After a century, locked watershed gates have not kept out the problems.