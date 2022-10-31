AS I SEE IT: A country at a crossroads

Editor's note: This is the first of two As I See It's from candidates for Oregon 4th Congressional District. See tomorrow's edition for Val Hoyle's submission.

Our country is at a crossroads. Oregon’s 4th Congressional District is the poorest district in the state. I’m running for Congress to bring fresh ideas, new solutions and balance out the extreme policies from Washington.

When I served in the Oregon Army National Guard, which included a tour in Afghanistan, we didn’t judge each other on our political views. Instead, we just worked together to get the job done, which is what I will do in Washington.

With gas over $5.50 a gallon, my first priority is to work on policies that will lower gas prices, diesel, and our heating bills. I believe in climate change, but we also have the technology to safely expand our domestic energy, which will lower the cost of fuel while protecting the environment.

Unlike my opponent, Val Hoyle, I will never support a 19 cents gas tax because raising the gas tax is an extreme idea that doesn’t solve record-high gas prices.

We also need solutions that will lower the price of health care and improve access in rural Oregon. My opponent Val Hoyle supported an effort to raise taxes on hospitals, health care providers, nursing homes, and doctors.

According to health care administrators, these higher taxes were passed on to the patients and raised the cost of healthcare. We need solutions to improve the Affordable Care Act, greater transparency in health care, and we certainly can't tax our way to lower health care costs.

Additionally, the cost of prescription drugs is far too expensive. My opponent Val Hoyle was the top recipient of donations from drug companies, so it’s no surprise she offered legislation that tried to prevent a generic version of insulin, which kept insulin and prescription drugs more expensive.

If I get to Washington, not only will I never accept a dollar from Eli Lilly. I will support legislation that caps insulin at $35 a month.

While my opponent lies about my position on women’s health care, I believe this is an issue for each state to decide. Nothing has or will change in Oregon, and I will never vote for a federal abortion ban. I will also work on solutions that improve access to health care for all, that includes access to reproductive health care.

Again, Oregon’s 4th Congressional District is the poorest district in the state. I support the minimum wage, but that’s not enough. Instead, we need to create good-paying jobs above the minimum wage, develop the Port of Coos Bay, and help those in the timber and fishing industries, which account for so many jobs in our district.