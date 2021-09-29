Today's Highlights (Sept. 29)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Paul Turner, manager of the Darkside Theatre in Corvallis, will present “Light for the Darkside at the End of the COVID Tunnel.” Turner will discuss the history of Corvallis’ independent cinema, and its future. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Author event, 7 p.m., online. Grass Roots Books & Music will present Matt Bell discussing his new book, “Appleseed,” with Kate Hope Day, author of “In the Quick.” Bell’s book explores climate change, manifest destiny, humanity’s unchecked exploitation of natural resources, and the small but powerful magic contained within every single apple. Registration: 541-754-7668 or events@grbookstore.com.

For more information, visit https://www.gazettetimes.com/events, https://democratherald.com/events or https://lebanon-express.com/events.

