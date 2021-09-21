Today's Highlights (Sept. 21)

Academy for Lifelong Learning webinar: “Cybersecurity: Now It’s Personal,” 9:30 a.m., online. Security specialist Sheldon Greaves will discuss privacy, big data, fake news, cyberwarfare, and staying safe and sane in the chaos of cyberspace. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org .

April Gallaty: Tuesday Comedy, 9 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Age 21 and up; no cover. Gallaty is a comedian in Portland, originally from Georgia. She focuses on her upbringing in the South, life in the Pacific Northwest, and her daily adventures in marriage, early menopause, middle age and ADHD with a bite that doesn’t quite fit her sweet Southern accent.